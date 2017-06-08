Def Leppard Expand 'Hysteria' To 7 Discs For Anniversary

The reissues include B-sides and live tracks, plus the audio for "In The Round In Your Face (Live)" on CD for the first time. Among the new versions, the Super Deluxe Edition features 5-CD/2-DVDs including four books-Story Of; a Ross Halfin photo book; Discography; Hysteria Tour Program and Tour Poster.

"It's hard to believe that it's been thirty years since the release of Hysteria," says frontman Joe Elliott. "In some respects it really does seem like only yesterday. So, to mark this milestone, we wanted to do something very special for our fans and give them the definitive version of the album, one that incorporates all of the memories and milestones that we caught on tape and some of the madness that we got up to on the road. We hope it means as much to you as it does to us."

"I look back at the whole Hysteria experience with excitement along with fond and tragic memories," adds guitarist Phil Collen. "It was our commercial zenith thanks to Mutt Lange's insistence that we create an artistic hybrid between hard rock and pop top 40 music using every genre available as an inspiration. It was a rock album that would garner seven hit singles. Mission accomplished." Check out the preview and the tracklisting for the Super Deluxe Edition here.