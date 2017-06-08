Florida Georgia Line and Jason Derulo Added To 'Monday Night Football'

With this new lineup, Williams will perform his iconic hit "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night," alongside Florida Georgia Line and Derulo.

"This is a huge honor to be a part of such a legendary song and night!" said Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard in a statement. "We all grew up watching Monday Night Football and it's surreal to join Jason Derulo and Hank Williams Jr. on this new version that gives a nod back but also a step forward!" added Brian Kelley.