John Anderson Exhibit Coming To Country Hall Of Fame
06-08-2017
.
John Anderson

(Webster) A new spotlight exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum that celebrates the music legend John Anderson is scheduled to open on June 16th. We were sent the following details:

A native of Apopka, Florida, John Anderson is one artist who can definitely attest that he worked on the Grand Ole Opry - in more ways than one. In addition to playing the WSM Radio show many times as a performer, Anderson was part of the construction crew that helped build the Opry's current home - which opened in 1974.

"We are looking forward to our appearance on Nissan Stadium, as its been several years since we participated in CMA Music Fest and I am looking forward to it," said Anderson. "I am very grateful and flattered that the folks at the Country Music Hall of Fame would consider me for an exhibit. This is something that most artists only dream about and for me it's becoming a reality. Love and thanks to the fans who have supported us through the years as well as the folks at the Hall Of Fame."

However, it's his musical talents that helped make him a favorite among fans of traditional Country Music. Signing with Warner Bros. Records in 1977, the singer hit the charts with "I've Got A Feelin' (Somebody's Stealin)." It was the first of many trips up the Billboard Country Singles chart for Anderson, which would go on to include, "She Just Started Liking Cheatin' Songs," "Let Somebody Else Drive," and the CMA Award-winning "Swingin," which is celebrating its' thirty-fifth anniversary this summer. He will commemorate the occasion with a performance at the 2017 CMA Music Festival on the Nissan Stadium stage on Saturday, June 10.

Anderson made a huge comeback to the charts beginning in 1991 with another string of hits that include, "Straight Tequila Night," "Money In The Bank," and "Mississippi Moon." His classic country stylings have made him a favorite of critics, fans, and his fellow artists, such as Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Loretta Lynn.

The new spotlight exhibit will include such items as: An early stage costume from Anderson's wardrobe embroidered patterns and rhinestones designed by western designer Manuel. - A Manuel-designed wool and leather jacket with Native American motifs worn by Anderson on the cover of his Seminole Wind and in the video for "Straight Tequila Night." - Anderson's 1968 Fender Telecaster that the singer played in the video for "Straight Tequila Night." - A tooled leather guitar strap with Anderson's initials. - A stuffed alligator owned by Anderson. - Anderson's two CMA Awards from 1983 - Horizon Award and Single of the Year ("Swingin")

Photos of Anderson with a wide variety of his heroes and friends, such as Country Music Hall of Fame members Porter Wagoner and Merle Haggard - whom he collaborated with on a cover of Lefty Frizzell's "Long Black Veil" on the 1982 album Wild & Blue. Anderson also recorded "Magic Mama," one of Haggard's last compositions, on the 2015 album Goldmine.

Spotlight exhibits supplement themes of the museum's core exhibition, Sing Me Back Home: A Journey Through Country Music. These short-term, informal displays provide a closer look at a particular person or special anniversaries. Rotated often, spotlight exhibits also offer a glimpse into the museum's unique collection of over 2.5 million artifacts, which includes recorded discs; historical photographs; films and videotapes; thousands of posters; books; songbooks; periodicals and sheet music; personal artifacts such as performers' instruments, costumes and accessories; and more. Recent spotlight exhibits have featured Bob Moore and Keith Whitley.

Webster submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

