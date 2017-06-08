Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release

Soon after, Black posted a video of himself rapping to some music fans hadn't heard before. It remains unknown when the music was written or recorded, but Billboard reported that the beat was mastered by Dyryk, the co-producer who worked on a number of tracks from Kodak's Painting Pictures album.

Earlier this year Kodak Black dropped the singles "SKRT" and 'Tunnel Vision," the latter of which has been on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the last 15 weeks. Check out Black's latest here.