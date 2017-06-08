Moscow Releases 'Queen Of Sin' Music Video

She had the following to say ahead of last week's EP release, "I had a lot of fun writing and recording Queen Of Sin - our first EP that comes out June 2nd. It has a nice diversity of rock subgenres - you can find some post-hardcore, nu-metal, alternative tunes in it. 'QoS' is a sort of defial for those who say rock and sex can't go together. 'Make Rock Sexy Again.' We wanted to get a mix of hard rock tunes and guitar riffs with sensual feminine vocals and dominatrix attitude."

The tracks features Moscow's work with producers Shawn McGhee (Hideout Studios - Hellyeah, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach), Brian Steele-Medina (Gemini Syndrome), Hatebreed, Escape The Fate),and upcoming Boston Producers OH NO! ØKTAPUS. Watch the new video here.