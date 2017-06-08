Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week

Swae Lee shared his excitement about the special with the following comments, "We loved doing this show because it gave us the opportunity to really interact and get close w/ our fans."

Slim Jxmmi added, "We wanted to give them the full SremmLife experience so we invited the entire crowd on stage with us. It was insane, I think we almost broke the stage. #SremmLife."

Apart from the live performance of hits like "Black Beatles," "No Flex Zone," and "Swang", the special will also featured a playful interview with conducted by the series host Ted Stryker.

The AUDIENCE Network is available on DIRECTV Ch 239, AT&T U-verse Ch 1114 and DIRECTV NOW. An encored will air on REVOLT TV via DIRECTV Ch 384 and AT&T U-verse Ch 1534 on June 10. Watch the trailer here.