|
Singled Out: KillSET's Killers In The Pit
.
KillSET are gearing up to release their new album 'S.T.F.U.' on June 23rd and to celebrate we asked frontman Luca to tell us about the lead single "Killers In The Pit". Here is the story: When we went into the studio, I knew I wanted to write a track that showed our appreciation to our fans, THE KILLERS, and got people moving. It needed to hype up everyone that has supported our music and those who continue to take time out of their lives to come down to our shows and tear up the place with us! We were at rehearsal one day and two simple bass notes sparked this song that has become a mosh pit anthem. There is though an important underlying theme of finding a positive and fun way to get rid of that extra energy, anxiety and stress that so many people feel in their lives. The lyrics in the first verse, "Oh, you can be happy. Just take these pills....nah F**k that" and "We're done with your pills and your chemikillz...so F**k that" are a reference to the prescription pill epidemic going on right now and how easily someone with anxiety, stress or just high energy are prescribed and fed these dangerous drugs. The second verse is just showing love to the amazing music scene we are part of and the hook is a call to action for all THE KILLERS out there! My favorite line in this song is "Let's Show The World". Nothing deep about that lyric, but it perfectly sums up what we intend to do with the brand new album, S.T.F.U.! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
When we went into the studio, I knew I wanted to write a track that showed our appreciation to our fans, THE KILLERS, and got people moving. It needed to hype up everyone that has supported our music and those who continue to take time out of their lives to come down to our shows and tear up the place with us!
We were at rehearsal one day and two simple bass notes sparked this song that has become a mosh pit anthem. There is though an important underlying theme of finding a positive and fun way to get rid of that extra energy, anxiety and stress that so many people feel in their lives. The lyrics in the first verse, "Oh, you can be happy. Just take these pills....nah F**k that" and "We're done with your pills and your chemikillz...so F**k that" are a reference to the prescription pill epidemic going on right now and how easily someone with anxiety, stress or just high energy are prescribed and fed these dangerous drugs.
The second verse is just showing love to the amazing music scene we are part of and the hook is a call to action for all THE KILLERS out there! My favorite line in this song is "Let's Show The World". Nothing deep about that lyric, but it perfectly sums up what we intend to do with the brand new album, S.T.F.U.!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour
• Eddie Vedder Having A Hard Time With Chris Cornell's Death
• Def Leppard Expand 'Hysteria' To 7 Discs For Anniversary
• Of Mice & Men Working On 'Heavy' New Songs
• Black Sabbath To Receive 2017 Golden Gods Honor
• Demi Lovato Goes Rock For Appearance At Emo Nite
• David Bowie's Widow Marks 25th Wedding Anniversary
• Elvis Presley's Early Recordings The Focus Of New Box Set
• Death Angel Release 'Breakaway' Lyric Video
• Rage Preview Forthcoming 'Seasons Of The Black' Album
• Moscow Releases 'Queen Of Sin' Music Video
• Brian May Releases Epic Queen Monopoly Unboxing Video
• Singled Out: KillSET's Killers In The Pit
• Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival
• Guns N' Roses Hit Metallica, Journey, Pink Floyd Milestone
• Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release
• Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week
• Justin Bieber Releasing New David Guetta Collaboration
• Usher Explains Why Wasn't Part Of One Love Manchester Concert
• Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' Appearance Goes Online
• Glen Campbell Streams New Single 'Arkansas Farmboy'
• Florida Georgia Line and Jason Derulo Added To 'Monday Night Football'
• Dave Koz And Larry Graham Jr Plan Summer Tour
• Missy Elliott Calls For New Backup Via Social Media
• John Legend's 1-Year-Old Daughter Throws Opening Pitch At Mariners Game
• John Anderson Exhibit Coming To Country Hall Of Fame
• Katy Perry's Dark Horse Given A Hard Rock Makeover
• Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel For Missing Manchester Benefit
• Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Release 'Speak to a Girl' Video
• Ariana Grande Brings Toddler To Tears With 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.