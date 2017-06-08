Singled Out: KillSET's Killers In The Pit

When we went into the studio, I knew I wanted to write a track that showed our appreciation to our fans, THE KILLERS, and got people moving. It needed to hype up everyone that has supported our music and those who continue to take time out of their lives to come down to our shows and tear up the place with us!

We were at rehearsal one day and two simple bass notes sparked this song that has become a mosh pit anthem. There is though an important underlying theme of finding a positive and fun way to get rid of that extra energy, anxiety and stress that so many people feel in their lives. The lyrics in the first verse, "Oh, you can be happy. Just take these pills....nah F**k that" and "We're done with your pills and your chemikillz...so F**k that" are a reference to the prescription pill epidemic going on right now and how easily someone with anxiety, stress or just high energy are prescribed and fed these dangerous drugs.

The second verse is just showing love to the amazing music scene we are part of and the hook is a call to action for all THE KILLERS out there! My favorite line in this song is "Let's Show The World". Nothing deep about that lyric, but it perfectly sums up what we intend to do with the brand new album, S.T.F.U.!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!