Charley Pride To Receive Grammy Salute To Music Legends Honor
06-08-2017
.
Charley Pride

(Webster) The Recording Academy have announced that they will honor country music legend Charley Pride at its 2017 Special Merit Awards with an awards ceremony and live tribute concert on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at The Beacon Theatre in New York City.

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees also include Shirley Caesar, Ahmad Jamal, Jimmie Rodgers, Nina Simone, Sly Stone, and the Velvet Underground. Led by Grammy-winning industry icon Paul Shaffer as musical director, the tribute concert will feature rare performances by honorees and never-seen renditions by those they've inspired.

Currently scheduled to appear are past Grammy nominee Andra Day, who will be honoring Simone; 12-time Grammy winner Kirk Franklin, who will pay tribute to Caesar; six-time Grammy winner Randy Newman, who will honor Ostin; and two-time Grammy winner Dwight Yoakam, who will salute Rodgers. Additional performers will be announced shortly.

Additional Special Merit Awards honorees to be celebrated include Thom Bell, Mo Ostin, and Ralph Peer, who are this year's Trustees Award honorees, and Alan Dower Blumlein, who is the Technical Grammy Award recipient. Also being honored is Keith Hancock, this year's recipient of the Music Educator Award.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with Thirteen Productions and PBS to bring our 'Grammy Salute To Music Legends' event to life in an extraordinary fashion," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "We look forward to celebrating the exceptional contributions and accomplishments of our honorees at New York City's famed Beacon Theatre, and the event serves as the perfect kickoff to the exciting lead up to the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which will also take place in The Big Apple for the first time in 15 years."

Webster submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Charley Pride Music, DVDs, Books and more

Charley Pride T-shirts and Posters

More Charley Pride News

Charley Pride Music
