Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit
06-08-2017
.
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost founder and frontman Tobias Forge, aka Papa Emeritus, has filed a response to a lawsuit brought by four former members of the group in a dispute over financial issues.

In the character of Papa, Forge leads the Swedish outfit alongside a rotating band of Nameless Ghouls, some of whom revealed their identities in the suit filed earlier this year in a district court of Linköping, Sweden.

Simon Soderberg (Ghost member 2010-2016), Mauro Rubino (member 2011-2016), Henrik Palm (member 2015-2016) and Martin Hjertstedt (2014-2016) are seeking compensation for unpaid wages as part of what they claim to be a business partnership agreement between all five parties.

The four musicians are asking the court to have Forge confirm and provide Ghost revenue reports from the financial years from 2011-2016, with a penalty of SEK 200,000 (approximately $22,000), or an amount that the court considers reasonable, if he fails to do so as part of the proceedings.

In his response, Forge contests that "no legal partnership" with the plaintiffs exists, that "none of the plaintiffs were present" during the time he conceived and formed the project between 2006-2008 and that he "exclusively" makes "decisions and controls of the operations of Ghost."

The frontman also states that "the plaintiffs have only had the task of performing - executing - the musical works and the image in Ghost that Tobias Forge has created, produced and decided, all according to Tobias instructions. For their assignment, the candidates have received a fixed fees / salary." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Ghost Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ghost T-shirts and Posters

More Ghost News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit

Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts

Ghostpoet Streaming New Song 'Immigrant Boogie'

The Ghost Inside's Zach Johnson Recovering From 12th Surgery

Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves In Lawsuit Post

Ghost's Papa Emeritus Sued By Former Members

Fyohna Release 'Ghost Heart' Music Video

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Falls From Stage During Concert

The Ghost Inside's Zach Johnson To Undergo Major Surgery

Ghost Add Headline Dates To North American Tour With Iron Maiden


More Stories for Ghost

Ghost Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury- Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans- Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Appeal- Mutemath Streaming New Song- more

Gregg Allman Gets All-Star Tribute At CMT Awards- Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour- Eddie Vedder Having A Hard Time With Chris Cornell's Death- more

Guns N' Roses Begin Work On New Music- Journey's Neal Schon In Online Feud With Other Member- Nine Inch Nails To Release 'Top-Secret' EPs- Stone Sour Stream New Song- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry Reignites Feud With Taylor Swift- Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour- Keith Urban Dominates At The CMT Music Awards- Fifth Harmony 'Down' Video- more

Ariana Grande Releases Cover Song To Benefit Bombing Victims- Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release- Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week- more

Katy Perry's Dark Horse Given A Hard Rock Makeover- Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel For Missing Manchester Benefit- Tim McGraw And Faith Hill 'Speak to a Girl' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury

Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans

Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Verdict Appeal

Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit

Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Hit Parade'

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Don't Need You' Live Video

Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour

Enter Shikari Release Animated 'Supercharge' Video

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Lead Train Cruise Lineup

Papa Roach Release Video For 'Periscope' Featuring Skylar Grey

Tool Songs Get Literal Cover Treatment In New Online Video

Warbeast Announce New Album 'Enter The Arena'

Mr. Big Release 'Everybody Needs A Little Trouble' Video

Singled Out: The Recoupes' Lovinit

Gregg Allman Gets All-Star Tribute At CMT Awards

Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry Reignites Feud With Taylor Swift

Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour

Keith Urban Dominates At The CMT Music Awards

Fifth Harmony Release 'Down' Video Featuring Gucci Mane

Miranda Lambert Rocks New Single At CMT Awards

Billy Ray Cyrus Releases 'Bring The Stanley Cup To Tennessee'

Darius Rucker and Friends Raised Over $402K For St. Jude's

Justin Bieber Mails Lyrics To New Song '2U' To Fans

G-Eazy 'Bringing a Broom' To Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Expecting His First Child

Charley Pride To Receive Grammy Salute To Music Legends Honor

Selena Gomez Refuses to 'Let Fear Take Over' After Terror Attacks

Ariana Grande Releases Cover Song To Benefit Bombing Victims

Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release

Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week

Justin Bieber Releasing New David Guetta Collaboration

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.