Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit
(hennemusic) Ghost founder and frontman Tobias Forge, aka Papa Emeritus, has filed a response to a lawsuit brought by four former members of the group in a dispute over financial issues. In the character of Papa, Forge leads the Swedish outfit alongside a rotating band of Nameless Ghouls, some of whom revealed their identities in the suit filed earlier this year in a district court of Linköping, Sweden. Simon Soderberg (Ghost member 2010-2016), Mauro Rubino (member 2011-2016), Henrik Palm (member 2015-2016) and Martin Hjertstedt (2014-2016) are seeking compensation for unpaid wages as part of what they claim to be a business partnership agreement between all five parties. The four musicians are asking the court to have Forge confirm and provide Ghost revenue reports from the financial years from 2011-2016, with a penalty of SEK 200,000 (approximately $22,000), or an amount that the court considers reasonable, if he fails to do so as part of the proceedings. In his response, Forge contests that "no legal partnership" with the plaintiffs exists, that "none of the plaintiffs were present" during the time he conceived and formed the project between 2006-2008 and that he "exclusively" makes "decisions and controls of the operations of Ghost." The frontman also states that "the plaintiffs have only had the task of performing - executing - the musical works and the image in Ghost that Tobias Forge has created, produced and decided, all according to Tobias instructions. For their assignment, the candidates have received a fixed fees / salary." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
