Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour
06-08-2017
.
Harry Styles

Harry Styles fans around the world will have more opportunities to see the former One Direction star perform live in support of his brand new debut solo album as he just announced 56 additional tour dates for next year, including a new North American leg.

Styles will be kicking things off with a European leg that will begin on March 11th in Basel, Switzerland at St. Jakobshalle and will wrap up on April 16th in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena.

He will be then head down under for a series of shows across Australia, followed by stops in the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan and South America.

His new North American tour leg is scheduled to begin on June 1st in Mexico City at the Palacio de los Deportes and will conclude on July 13th in Los Angeles, CA at The Forum.

Kacey Musgraves will be the opening act for the new U.S. and Canadian dates, Warpaint will support Styles at the Asian shows and Leon Bridges will be along for the concerts in South America and Mexico. Additional support acts for the other legs are still to be announced.

Styles in launching the world tour in support of his self-titled debut solo album, which was released on May 12th.

Harry Styles 2018 World Tour Dates:
3/11/2018 - Basel, Switzerland - St. Jakobshalle
3/13/2018 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
3/14/2018 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
3/16/2018 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
3/18/2018 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe
3/19/2018 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
3/21/2018 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
3/24/2018 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-Arena
3/25/2018 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
3/27/2018 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
3/30/2018 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
3/31/2018 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
4/2/2018 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
4/4/2018 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
4/5/2018 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
4/7/2018 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena
4/9/2018 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
4/11/2018 - London, UK - The O2
4/12/2018 - London, UK - The O2
4/14/2018 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
4/16/2018 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
4/21/2018 - Perth, Australia - Perth Arena
4/24/2018 - Melbourne, Australia - Hisense Arena
4/27/2018 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
4/28/2018 - Brisbane, Australia - Entertainment Centre
5/1/2018 - Manila, The Philippines - MOA Arena
5/3/2018 - Singapore - Indoor Stadium
5/5/2018 - Hong Kong - Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
5/7/2018 - Bangkok, Thailand - IMPACT Arena
5/10/2018 - Osaka, Japan - Kobe World
5/12/2018 - Tokyo, Japan - Makuhari Messe
5/23/2018 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - DirecTV Arena
5/25/2018 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
5/27/2018 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Jeunesse Arena
5/29/2018 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço das Américas
6/1/2018 - Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio de los Deportes
6/5/2018 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
6/7/2018 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
6/9/2018 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
6/11/2018 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center
6/12/2018 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
6/15/2018 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
6/16/2018 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
6/18/2018 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
6/21/2018 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
6/24/2018 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center
6/26/2018 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
6/27/2018 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
6/30/2018 - Chicago, IL - United Center
7/1/2018 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
7/3/2018 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
7/6/2018 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
7/7/2018 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena
7/9/2018 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
7/11/2018 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
7/13/2018 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Harry Styles Music
