|
Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour
.
Harry Styles fans around the world will have more opportunities to see the former One Direction star perform live in support of his brand new debut solo album as he just announced 56 additional tour dates for next year, including a new North American leg. Styles will be kicking things off with a European leg that will begin on March 11th in Basel, Switzerland at St. Jakobshalle and will wrap up on April 16th in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena. He will be then head down under for a series of shows across Australia, followed by stops in the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan and South America. His new North American tour leg is scheduled to begin on June 1st in Mexico City at the Palacio de los Deportes and will conclude on July 13th in Los Angeles, CA at The Forum. Kacey Musgraves will be the opening act for the new U.S. and Canadian dates, Warpaint will support Styles at the Asian shows and Leon Bridges will be along for the concerts in South America and Mexico. Additional support acts for the other legs are still to be announced. Styles in launching the world tour in support of his self-titled debut solo album, which was released on May 12th.
Styles will be kicking things off with a European leg that will begin on March 11th in Basel, Switzerland at St. Jakobshalle and will wrap up on April 16th in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena.
He will be then head down under for a series of shows across Australia, followed by stops in the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan and South America.
His new North American tour leg is scheduled to begin on June 1st in Mexico City at the Palacio de los Deportes and will conclude on July 13th in Los Angeles, CA at The Forum.
Kacey Musgraves will be the opening act for the new U.S. and Canadian dates, Warpaint will support Styles at the Asian shows and Leon Bridges will be along for the concerts in South America and Mexico. Additional support acts for the other legs are still to be announced.
Styles in launching the world tour in support of his self-titled debut solo album, which was released on May 12th.
• Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans
• Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Verdict Appeal
• Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit
• Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Hit Parade'
• Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Don't Need You' Live Video
• Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour
• Enter Shikari Release Animated 'Supercharge' Video
• Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Lead Train Cruise Lineup
• Papa Roach Release Video For 'Periscope' Featuring Skylar Grey
• Tool Songs Get Literal Cover Treatment In New Online Video
• Warbeast Announce New Album 'Enter The Arena'
• Mr. Big Release 'Everybody Needs A Little Trouble' Video
• Singled Out: The Recoupes' Lovinit
• Gregg Allman Gets All-Star Tribute At CMT Awards
• Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour
• Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour
• Keith Urban Dominates At The CMT Music Awards
• Fifth Harmony Release 'Down' Video Featuring Gucci Mane
• Miranda Lambert Rocks New Single At CMT Awards
• Billy Ray Cyrus Releases 'Bring The Stanley Cup To Tennessee'
• Darius Rucker and Friends Raised Over $402K For St. Jude's
• Justin Bieber Mails Lyrics To New Song '2U' To Fans
• G-Eazy 'Bringing a Broom' To Game 4 Of The NBA Finals
• Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Expecting His First Child
• Charley Pride To Receive Grammy Salute To Music Legends Honor
• Selena Gomez Refuses to 'Let Fear Take Over' After Terror Attacks
• Ariana Grande Releases Cover Song To Benefit Bombing Victims
• Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release
• Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week
• Justin Bieber Releasing New David Guetta Collaboration
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.