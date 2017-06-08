Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour
06-08-2017
.
Joseph Arthur

Joseph Arthur has announced that he will be hitting the road later this month for a special limited run of live performances to promote the special expanded reissue of his "Redemption's Son" album.

The 15th anniversary reissue will feature the original album along with nine previously unreleased bonus tracks comprising a lost album that Arthur calls "Morning Star."

He will be playing the original album in its entirety at the upcoming dates which are kicking off on June 20th in Boston at Great Scott and will run until July 15th with a show in Seattle at The Triple Door.

Arthur had this to say, "I've never done this album from start to finish live. But Redemption's Son was always a special record to me and my fans and this clearly seemed like the right time to do it. As I've been saying recently to my friends, listening to this album again after all of these years has re-inspired me which honestly was a complete surprise."

Redemption's Son 15th Anniversary Tour Dates:
6/20 - Boston MA - Great Scott
6/21 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theatre 1894
6/23 - New York NY - City Winery
6/24 - Vienna VA - Jammin' Java
6/26 - Evanston IL - SPACE
6/27 - St Paul, MN- Turf Club
6/29 - Cleveland OH - Music Box
7/1 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
7/11 - Los Angeles CA - Teragram Ballroom
7/12 - San Francisco CA - Brick and Mortar Music Hall
7/14 - Portland OR - Doug Fir Lounge
7/15 - Seattle WA - The Triple Door

advertisement

Joseph Arthur Music, DVDs, Books and more

Joseph Arthur T-shirts and Posters

More Joseph Arthur News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour

Joseph Arthur Expands Redemption's Son With Lost Album


More Stories for Joseph Arthur

Joseph Arthur Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury- Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans- Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Appeal- Mutemath Streaming New Song- more

Gregg Allman Gets All-Star Tribute At CMT Awards- Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour- Eddie Vedder Having A Hard Time With Chris Cornell's Death- more

Guns N' Roses Begin Work On New Music- Journey's Neal Schon In Online Feud With Other Member- Nine Inch Nails To Release 'Top-Secret' EPs- Stone Sour Stream New Song- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry Reignites Feud With Taylor Swift- Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour- Keith Urban Dominates At The CMT Music Awards- Fifth Harmony 'Down' Video- more

Ariana Grande Releases Cover Song To Benefit Bombing Victims- Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release- Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week- more

Katy Perry's Dark Horse Given A Hard Rock Makeover- Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel For Missing Manchester Benefit- Tim McGraw And Faith Hill 'Speak to a Girl' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury

Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans

Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Verdict Appeal

Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit

Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Hit Parade'

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Don't Need You' Live Video

Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour

Enter Shikari Release Animated 'Supercharge' Video

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Lead Train Cruise Lineup

Papa Roach Release Video For 'Periscope' Featuring Skylar Grey

Tool Songs Get Literal Cover Treatment In New Online Video

Warbeast Announce New Album 'Enter The Arena'

Mr. Big Release 'Everybody Needs A Little Trouble' Video

Singled Out: The Recoupes' Lovinit

Gregg Allman Gets All-Star Tribute At CMT Awards

Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry Reignites Feud With Taylor Swift

Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour

Keith Urban Dominates At The CMT Music Awards

Fifth Harmony Release 'Down' Video Featuring Gucci Mane

Miranda Lambert Rocks New Single At CMT Awards

Billy Ray Cyrus Releases 'Bring The Stanley Cup To Tennessee'

Darius Rucker and Friends Raised Over $402K For St. Jude's

Justin Bieber Mails Lyrics To New Song '2U' To Fans

G-Eazy 'Bringing a Broom' To Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Expecting His First Child

Charley Pride To Receive Grammy Salute To Music Legends Honor

Selena Gomez Refuses to 'Let Fear Take Over' After Terror Attacks

Ariana Grande Releases Cover Song To Benefit Bombing Victims

Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release

Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week

Justin Bieber Releasing New David Guetta Collaboration

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.