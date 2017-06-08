Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour

The 15th anniversary reissue will feature the original album along with nine previously unreleased bonus tracks comprising a lost album that Arthur calls "Morning Star."

He will be playing the original album in its entirety at the upcoming dates which are kicking off on June 20th in Boston at Great Scott and will run until July 15th with a show in Seattle at The Triple Door.

Arthur had this to say, "I've never done this album from start to finish live. But Redemption's Son was always a special record to me and my fans and this clearly seemed like the right time to do it. As I've been saying recently to my friends, listening to this album again after all of these years has re-inspired me which honestly was a complete surprise."



Redemption's Son 15th Anniversary Tour Dates:

6/20 - Boston MA - Great Scott

6/21 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theatre 1894

6/23 - New York NY - City Winery

6/24 - Vienna VA - Jammin' Java

6/26 - Evanston IL - SPACE

6/27 - St Paul, MN- Turf Club

6/29 - Cleveland OH - Music Box

7/1 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

7/11 - Los Angeles CA - Teragram Ballroom

7/12 - San Francisco CA - Brick and Mortar Music Hall

7/14 - Portland OR - Doug Fir Lounge

7/15 - Seattle WA - The Triple Door