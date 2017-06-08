Katy Perry Reignites Feud With Taylor Swift

The remarks came on the heels of "Swish Swish," her single widely presumed to be a Taylor Swift diss track. Shortly after those events, Katy adopted a more positive message: In a radio interview, the singer announced that she was ready to make up, "because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal."

Those comments marked a diplomatic conclusion to a surprisingly direct public call-out--but not for long. In a new interview with NME, Perry appears to be back on the offensive, accusing Swift of trying to destroy her reputation.

"I mean, I'm not Buddha -- things irritate me," Perry said. "I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That's so messed up!" Read more here.