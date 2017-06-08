|
Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Verdict Appeal
.
(hennemusic) Attorneys for Led Zeppelin have filed a motion requesting the plaintiffs pay their legal costs and fees as they continue to fight an appeal in the "Stairway To Heaven" copyright infringement lawsuit involving members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant. A lawyer representing plaintiff Michael Skidmore filed an appeal to the verdict from last June, when a Los Angeles federal court jury cleared the duo of any wrongdoing in the creation of their 1971 signature song against a claim by Skidmore on behalf of the estate and Trust of Spirit guitarist Randy California (Wolfe) that the acoustic introduction to "Stairway" was lifted from the group's 1968 instrumental, "Taurus." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Led Zeppelin attorney Peter Anderson filed a request in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on June 2 seeking a reversal of U.S. District Court judge R. Gary Klausner's order last August denying music publisher Warner/Chappell's request for an award of $800,000 in fees and costs, finding that Skidmore's lawsuit was not frivolous or objectively unreasonable - despite litigation misconduct by his attorney Francis Malofiy. "Defendants respectfully submit that the District Court's Judgment and Amended Judgment should be affirmed and that the District Court's Order denying Warner/Chappell's motions for attorneys' fees and additional costs should be reversed with instructions to grant those motions," writes Anderson. "In addition, and including because Skidmore continues to advance frivolous arguments and misstate the law .. defendants should recover their costs and attorneys' fees on appeal." Regarding Led Zeppelin's victory in the 2016 trial, Anderson is arguing that "substantial evidence supports the jury's verdict and Skidmore's appeal has absolutely no merit." Read more and listen to both songs here.
A lawyer representing plaintiff Michael Skidmore filed an appeal to the verdict from last June, when a Los Angeles federal court jury cleared the duo of any wrongdoing in the creation of their 1971 signature song against a claim by Skidmore on behalf of the estate and Trust of Spirit guitarist Randy California (Wolfe) that the acoustic introduction to "Stairway" was lifted from the group's 1968 instrumental, "Taurus."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Led Zeppelin attorney Peter Anderson filed a request in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on June 2 seeking a reversal of U.S. District Court judge R. Gary Klausner's order last August denying music publisher Warner/Chappell's request for an award of $800,000 in fees and costs, finding that Skidmore's lawsuit was not frivolous or objectively unreasonable - despite litigation misconduct by his attorney Francis Malofiy.
"Defendants respectfully submit that the District Court's Judgment and Amended Judgment should be affirmed and that the District Court's Order denying Warner/Chappell's motions for attorneys' fees and additional costs should be reversed with instructions to grant those motions," writes Anderson. "In addition, and including because Skidmore continues to advance frivolous arguments and misstate the law .. defendants should recover their costs and attorneys' fees on appeal."
Regarding Led Zeppelin's victory in the 2016 trial, Anderson is arguing that "substantial evidence supports the jury's verdict and Skidmore's appeal has absolutely no merit." Read more and listen to both songs here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans
• Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Verdict Appeal
• Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit
• Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Hit Parade'
• Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Don't Need You' Live Video
• Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour
• Enter Shikari Release Animated 'Supercharge' Video
• Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Lead Train Cruise Lineup
• Papa Roach Release Video For 'Periscope' Featuring Skylar Grey
• Tool Songs Get Literal Cover Treatment In New Online Video
• Warbeast Announce New Album 'Enter The Arena'
• Mr. Big Release 'Everybody Needs A Little Trouble' Video
• Singled Out: The Recoupes' Lovinit
• Gregg Allman Gets All-Star Tribute At CMT Awards
• Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour
• Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour
• Keith Urban Dominates At The CMT Music Awards
• Fifth Harmony Release 'Down' Video Featuring Gucci Mane
• Miranda Lambert Rocks New Single At CMT Awards
• Billy Ray Cyrus Releases 'Bring The Stanley Cup To Tennessee'
• Darius Rucker and Friends Raised Over $402K For St. Jude's
• Justin Bieber Mails Lyrics To New Song '2U' To Fans
• G-Eazy 'Bringing a Broom' To Game 4 Of The NBA Finals
• Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Expecting His First Child
• Charley Pride To Receive Grammy Salute To Music Legends Honor
• Selena Gomez Refuses to 'Let Fear Take Over' After Terror Attacks
• Ariana Grande Releases Cover Song To Benefit Bombing Victims
• Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release
• Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week
• Justin Bieber Releasing New David Guetta Collaboration
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.