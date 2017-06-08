|
Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans
Gramm spoke about the limited reunion plans during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation", according to Ultimate Guitar and the singer says that he believes that his performing with the group may also inspire other original members to reunite with the band on the anniversary trek.
He told the show, "Mick [Jones, the band cofounder] and I have talked about it at length. I think there's a number of the original band members that still play their instruments, and I think that if I make an appearance, it will be with the rest of the band, the original band. And we'll do half a dozen songs and then maybe do some things with his band."
Gramm then elaborated on how he believes the reunion performances will occur, "I think it's basically supposed to happen a few shows in the summer and a few in the fall. I think we're talking about maybe six shows, seven shows total. And they'll all be in the States, as far as I know. And the original members, myself and Mick, of course, will perform thirty-five, forty minutes, maybe we'll do seven or eight songs, and then that will end, and current band will go on and finish the night. And I think for the encore, there might be some sort of a jam session with all the members on stage."
The singer then revealed that the specific dates have not yet finalized, "We haven't locked in a particular amount of shows, but we're starting to zero in on a few shows that we know that we'd like to work this package together. And I know that the dates are gonna be places that we used to play back in the day and that were really big for us. So that's about all I can say now. I'd love to tell you the names of the cities and stuff, but I was asked not to get too specific."
