Mr. Big Release 'Everybody Needs A Little Trouble' Video
06-08-2017
.
Mr. Big

Mr. Big have released a new music video for their track "Everybody Needs A Little Trouble". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Defying Gravity," which will be released on July 7th.

Guitarist Paul Gilbert had previously offered these comments about the new record, "It was great to get back in the studio with our original producer, Kevin Elson. Kevin recorded all of our original classic albums from the '80s and '90s, and we immediately felt that magic chemistry with him on Defying Gravity.

"We basically played live in the studio. Over the years, we've all had a chance to experiment with every recording technique possible, but it's still always the best just to play together as a band. Most of my guitar solos were tracked live with the band. I've worked hard on my improvisation in the last few years, and it really paid off on this record…both melodically, and on the face-melting stuff." Watch the video here.

Mr. Big Release 'Everybody Needs A Little Trouble' Video

Mr. Big Music
