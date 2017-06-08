Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Hit Parade'

Paul Meany offered the following comments about the new single, "this is first song we've ever recorded that sounds like what Mutemath set out to sound like from the very beginning."

Darren King had this to say about the making of the new album, "We played every chord we knew, we included every beat, fill and effect we could imagine and let the harmonies and arrangements roam wherever they could find space. There wasn't a lot of 'hey, you probably shouldn't do that.' It was more 'hey, how can you go even further?'". Stream the new song here.