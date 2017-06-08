|
Selena Gomez Refuses to 'Let Fear Take Over' After Terror Attacks
(Radio.com) Selena Gomez says that she won't give in to fear in the aftermath of the Ariana Grande concert bombing that took place on May 22nd in Manchester. Following the incident in London, the pop star isn't letting the past terror attacks change the way she operates. Gomez made the revelation while talking to Shoboy and Nina from 92.3 AMP Radio, "I refuse to let fear take over any of it ' we should not be run by fear and we refuse to." The bombing killed 22 people, including children, and wounded dozens more. By week's end, Grande had announced the One Love Manchester concert with a bill consisting of the world's biggest pop stars: Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams, and Black Eyed Peas.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
