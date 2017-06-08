Selena Gomez Refuses to 'Let Fear Take Over' After Terror Attacks

Gomez made the revelation while talking to Shoboy and Nina from 92.3 AMP Radio, "I refuse to let fear take over any of it ' we should not be run by fear and we refuse to."

The bombing killed 22 people, including children, and wounded dozens more. By week's end, Grande had announced the One Love Manchester concert with a bill consisting of the world's biggest pop stars: Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams, and Black Eyed Peas.

