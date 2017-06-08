|
Singled Out: The Recoupes' Lovinit
.
Today Alan Li, the lead vocalist and guitarist for UK newcomer indie rockers The Recoupes share with us the story behind their brand new single "Lovint". Here is the story: It feels like the song Lovinit came about quite quickly. Soon after completing the song in rehearsals we were straight in the studio recording it. Despite this, I've had the lyrics for Lovinit for quite a while. The lyrics relate to a period of time that was a few months after coming out of a crappy relationship. I started going out with this amazing girl and I feel like everything just came together and it was a good time in my life. The lyrics are pretty simple and I feel like that reflected how I felt at the time where I didn't want to overcomplicate or overthink anything. I like the idea of writing lyrics that people can relate to. The verses mention those classic conversations that you have in relationships like when she/he reckons that they looks terrible and you have to tell them how wrong they are. The chorus talks about how when you're in a good place, you don't want to let that go and you just want to enjoy it. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the band right here!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the band right here!
