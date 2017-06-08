Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: The Recoupes' Lovinit
06-08-2017
.
The Recoupes

Today Alan Li, the lead vocalist and guitarist for UK newcomer indie rockers The Recoupes share with us the story behind their brand new single "Lovint". Here is the story:

It feels like the song Lovinit came about quite quickly. Soon after completing the song in rehearsals we were straight in the studio recording it. Despite this, I've had the lyrics for Lovinit for quite a while. The lyrics relate to a period of time that was a few months after coming out of a crappy relationship. I started going out with this amazing girl and I feel like everything just came together and it was a good time in my life. The lyrics are pretty simple and I feel like that reflected how I felt at the time where I didn't want to overcomplicate or overthink anything. I like the idea of writing lyrics that people can relate to. The verses mention those classic conversations that you have in relationships like when she/he reckons that they looks terrible and you have to tell them how wrong they are. The chorus talks about how when you're in a good place, you don't want to let that go and you just want to enjoy it.

The song is a really simple song with a simple message and needed the music to reflect that. One time at practice, the band were having a break from rehearsing and Oli (guitarist) kept playing this riff that was catchy and eventually we wrote the rest of the song around that riff with Micky (Drums) adding a driving beat, locking in with the bass. After that I wrote a melody for the lyrics to fit in with the song and not long after we decided that it would be our next single to be released.

Although the song was written about loving a girl (what more can you expect from a bunch of 19 year old boys), someone said to us that they thought the song was about loving life and being young and I like that someone can take those lyrics and give them it's own meaning that relates to them. Our bassist Louie, put a picture from his holiday in our band group chat that we thought would be perfect for the single artwork to complete the song which has come together really well and one we're really happy with.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the band right here!

advertisement

The Recoupes Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Recoupes T-shirts and Posters

More The Recoupes News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: The Recoupes' Lovinit


More Stories for The Recoupes

The Recoupes Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury- Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans- Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Appeal- Mutemath Streaming New Song- more

Gregg Allman Gets All-Star Tribute At CMT Awards- Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour- Eddie Vedder Having A Hard Time With Chris Cornell's Death- more

Guns N' Roses Begin Work On New Music- Journey's Neal Schon In Online Feud With Other Member- Nine Inch Nails To Release 'Top-Secret' EPs- Stone Sour Stream New Song- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry Reignites Feud With Taylor Swift- Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour- Keith Urban Dominates At The CMT Music Awards- Fifth Harmony 'Down' Video- more

Ariana Grande Releases Cover Song To Benefit Bombing Victims- Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release- Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week- more

Katy Perry's Dark Horse Given A Hard Rock Makeover- Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel For Missing Manchester Benefit- Tim McGraw And Faith Hill 'Speak to a Girl' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury

Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans

Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Verdict Appeal

Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit

Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Hit Parade'

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Don't Need You' Live Video

Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour

Enter Shikari Release Animated 'Supercharge' Video

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Lead Train Cruise Lineup

Papa Roach Release Video For 'Periscope' Featuring Skylar Grey

Tool Songs Get Literal Cover Treatment In New Online Video

Warbeast Announce New Album 'Enter The Arena'

Mr. Big Release 'Everybody Needs A Little Trouble' Video

Singled Out: The Recoupes' Lovinit

Gregg Allman Gets All-Star Tribute At CMT Awards

Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry Reignites Feud With Taylor Swift

Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour

Keith Urban Dominates At The CMT Music Awards

Fifth Harmony Release 'Down' Video Featuring Gucci Mane

Miranda Lambert Rocks New Single At CMT Awards

Billy Ray Cyrus Releases 'Bring The Stanley Cup To Tennessee'

Darius Rucker and Friends Raised Over $402K For St. Jude's

Justin Bieber Mails Lyrics To New Song '2U' To Fans

G-Eazy 'Bringing a Broom' To Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Expecting His First Child

Charley Pride To Receive Grammy Salute To Music Legends Honor

Selena Gomez Refuses to 'Let Fear Take Over' After Terror Attacks

Ariana Grande Releases Cover Song To Benefit Bombing Victims

Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release

Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week

Justin Bieber Releasing New David Guetta Collaboration

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.