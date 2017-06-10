Bryson Tiller Helps Restore Hometown Basketball Courts

"Whenever you fly into Louisville, you see a sign that says, 'It's Possible Here,'" said Tiller in a statement. "I remember my first time seeing it…I was working on my debut album, and I just thought, 'Wow, it is possible here.'

"Everybody always thinks you have to move out of the city and go where the music industry is, but it's possible in Louisville, and it's possible anywhere. You just have to believe." Read more here.