Gorillaz Release Trippy 'Sleeping Powder' Video
06-10-2017
.
Gorillaz

(Radio.com) Gorillaz might have released their latest studio album, Humanz, in April, but they are already churning out new music. The band shared a new track and music video "Sleeping Powder" this week.

Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn already mentioned the band has 40 to 45 songs that didn't make it onto the latest record, though did not confirm that this latest track was one of them, according to NME.

"I'm just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn't work out and finishing them," Albarn said in an interview. "I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon."

The video is described as a "2-D solo track" and begins with an old-school anti-drugs video involving an egg and a frying pan. This is your brain on "Sleeping Powder." Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Gorillaz News

