Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Rock Tonight Show

The tune was the lead track from the pair's just-released self-titled debut album, the idea for which came together when McVie reunited with the band for dates on their On With The Show tour in 2014.

"The moment I knew I was going back into the band I flew over to Santa Monica to start rehearsals," McVie tells The Daily Express, "but, before that, I'd sent Lindsey a few demos of stuff I'd recorded and he went into his studio to arrange them. He played them back to me and I said, 'These sound really great.' So we decided to go and record them properly."

The duo recorded eight tunes with Fleetwood Mac's rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie before resuming the group's world tour, and returned to the studio to complete the project at the end of last year.

"After we finished the world tour," McVie explains, "Lindsey got in touch and said, 'What are we going to do with these songs, they're too good to just shelve?' So we decided to go ahead with releasing a duet album."

Buckingham McVie will perform the new material during a series of summer dates across North America, starting in Atlanta, GA on June 21. Watch the TV performance here.