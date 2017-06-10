|
Radiohead's Thom Yorke Was Terrified Making Film Score
.
(Radio.com) "It's absolutely terrifying," Thom Yorke says of scoring music for a remake of the 1977 Italian horror film, Suspiria -- a film about an American ballet student who transfers to a German dance academy only to find out it's a front for something sinister. The Radiohead frontman recently sat down BBC Radio 6 to discuss. "It's hard because I'm way out of my comfort zone, and I can't read music so it's not like I'm writing for orchestra. I'm building it all myself. In fact, I watched Blade Runner twice at the weekend. 'Oh, that sound, I could do something like that, that's quite easy,'" he jokes. ''I'll rip that bit off there and that bit there and I'll be fine.'" Yorke explained just how the Blade Runner score inspired him, 'Vangelis, it's his hands that made that. Which encouraged me. Because that was the thing I was finding most daunting. Normally [scoring] a horror movie involves orchestras, these specific things. But Luca [Guadagnino], the director, and Walter [Fasano], the editor, are very much, like, find your own path with it. I just have to find a way into it." Listen to the full interview here.
