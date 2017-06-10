Royal Blood's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

The track is the lead single from their forthcoming second album, "How Did We Get So Dark?" Due June 16, the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher recorded the project in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London, UK with co-producer Tom Dalgety.

After recently finishing a series of warm-up and promotional shows, Royal Blood launched a two-week North American tour in Boston, MA on June 2 that wraps up with an appearance at Bonnaroo on June 11. Watch the TV performance here.