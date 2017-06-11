DJ Khaled Releases Collaboration Details For 'Grateful'

The tracklist includes previously released singles "Shining" with Jay Z and Beyonce, and the star-studded hit "I'm the One." The stacked new record features collaborations with big-name artists:

Chance the Rapper, Nas, Pusha T, Migos, Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Big Sean, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Jeremih, PARTYNEXTDOOR, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross and more. See the list here.