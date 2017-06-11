Donald Glover Explains Why He's Retiring Childish Gambino

Comparing his continued musical career to that of a third movie sequel, the Atlanta creator said, "You know, I like it when something's good and when it comes back there's a reason to come back, there's a reason to do that."

"Like I feel like there's gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk," he explained. "Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at Atlanta as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn't be punk anymore. As much as 'Redbone' is a punk song because it's a gospel song that's on the radio, I'm like there's only so far you can go before you just are the radio." Read more here.