Harry Styles Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Late Late Show'

Corden was announcing the end of his London residency when a prop phone started ringing. Who came to answer but the mega-famous Styles. "Who was that?" Corden asks.

"Wrong number," Styles replied. His surprise appearance made the audience go wild. Styles also performed "Two Ghosts" on the roof of the venue, surrounded by the gorgeous London evening cityscape. The track comes from his self-titled debut solo album. Watch Styles' comedy sketch with Corden here.