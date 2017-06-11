My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way Doesn't Rule Out Reunion

"I wouldn't count (a reunion) out, but at the same time everybody's doing stuff in their lives now that they're really enjoying," Way revealed. "In some ways I don't really miss it; It had gotten so big it was very unwieldy.

"It took a toll on my mental life and personal life. The thing I'm happiest about right now is everybody's relationships with each other are really strong. That's more important than anything else to me." Read more here.