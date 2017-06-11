Police Shut Down 2 Chainz Album Release Party

According to The New York Post's Page Six, police shut the event down before it began. The story attributes the activity to the NYPD's 'Hip-Hop Cop" task force, charged with monitoring activity in the rap world.

Doors opened at 7:30 and the event was over within 15 minutes. The Post reports that 2 Chainz spent 45 minutes "desperately pleading" with cops to allow the event to continue. Law enforcement sources said the event didn't obtain a proper permit. Read more here.