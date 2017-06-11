Selena Gomez Says New Album Is 'Intentional, Refreshing, Moody'

The 24-year-old entertainer dropped her current single, "Bad Liar," last month, but don't expect the rest of the record to sound just like the funky mid-tempo tune. "I've been in the studio for a year. So I can technically say I have an album, but I don't know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds," she revealed.

"I'm not just saying that because I feel like, 'Oh, that's exciting!' Every song I'm setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that. So, I don't know where it's going to go, but I can say I have an album because it's a lot of music."

Gomez was inspired to spend time in the studio after taking a brief hiatus last year to focus on herself. "Last year was a lot. I canceled my tour and I took some time off because I kind of felt there was a lot that I wasn't satisfied with and there was stuff in my personal life, but more than anything, it was just me trying to take care of my mental health and my actual health'I just think that if you're not happy, it's going to translate, at least for me, in everything that I do." Read more and listen to the full interview here.