Sia Releases 'Free Me' Video Starring Zoe Saldana

The video stars Zoe Saldana and is narrated by actress Julianne Moore. It tells the harrowing story of an expectant mother who goes in for a regular checkup, only to discover she is HIV positive and could pass the disease onto her child.

"I've proudly joined forces with the Abzyme Research Foundation and the #endHIV Campaign for the release of my song, 'Free Me,' to help raise funds and awareness for a potential breakthrough cure of the epidemic," Sia said. Watch the video here.