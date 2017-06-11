Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Taylor Swift Exceeds 100 Million Song Certification
06-11-2017
.
Taylor Swift

(Radio.com) Taylor Swift can now add another major accomplishment to her illustrious career as she has been officially certified for moving 100 million song units, according to Billboard.

The Record Industry Association of America sent out a congratulatory tweet to Swift for the highly sought after industry milestone. At the moment, the RIAA lists Swift at 101 million certified units, which falls just under Rihanna at 118.8 million.

Her tally beats out high-profile competitors including Katy Perry at 88 million, Justin Bieber at 63 million, Kanye West at 50.5 and Drake at 45 million. Check out the post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

