The Weeknd Donates $100,000 To Medical Center

French Montana discovered the center in March after flying to Uganda to shoot his video for "Unforgettable." There, he met with the organizers of the Suubi Center and was so moved he donated $100,000 to fund ambulances, incubators for babies born premature, cribs and a blood bank for the Suubi people.

He established the hashtag #Unforgettable Dance for the video, which he refers to as "a call to action to raise awareness for the needs of Suubi and the people of Uganda."