The Weeknd Donates $100,000 To Medical Center
(Radio.com) The Weeknd has donated $100,000 to a medical center in East Africa to help fund a maternity and children's clinic. The performer made the donation to the facility in Budondo, Uganda after finding out about French Montana's work to with the health center, reports E! News. French Montana discovered the center in March after flying to Uganda to shoot his video for "Unforgettable." There, he met with the organizers of the Suubi Center and was so moved he donated $100,000 to fund ambulances, incubators for babies born premature, cribs and a blood bank for the Suubi people. He established the hashtag #Unforgettable Dance for the video, which he refers to as "a call to action to raise awareness for the needs of Suubi and the people of Uganda." Read more here.
