Third Eye Blind Surprised 'Semi-Charmed Life' Was A Hit
(Radio.com) Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins never thought "Semi-Charmed Life" would be hit. 'I thought it was too dirty to play on the radio," Stephan told WCBS FM. Stephan also admitted that the band had plans for a new release this year but that's kind of tough when you haven't recorded it yet. "This summer we were supposed to put out a new album, called Summer Gods, so that's the name of the tour -- we haven't gotten around to recording the actual record yet!" he said. The band is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut and will be performing that album from front to back plus adding in some extras for fans along the way. Hear the full interview here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
