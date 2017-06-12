|
Brett Eldredge Streams New Single 'Love Someone'
.
(Radio.com) Brett Eldredge released a brand-new single "Love Someone" on Friday. The track comes from his forthcoming self-titled album, which is set to hit stores on August 4th. Written by Eldredge, Ross Copperman and Heather, the track shows off the country music star's knack for simple, romantic lyricism. The "Somethin' I'm Good At" singer will debut the new track on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday (June 12). "I'm so excited about this new album - it lets me fully express myself and all of my emotions in depth," said Eldredge. "'Love Someone' is track No. 1 on the album and a great way to start the adventure!" Listen to "Love Someone" here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
