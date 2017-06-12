|
Chris Cornell's Death Spotlights Drug Dangers Says Rock Legend
.
Chris Cornell's death was a terrible and unnecessary loss says music icon Billy Sheehan, who hopes that the death of the Soundgarden frontman will motivate people to do something about prescription drugs that have dangerous side effects.
Cornell's death was officially ruled a suicide and the singer's widow believes that an anti-anxiety drug, which has a rare side effect of suicidal thoughts, played a part in his death.
Sheehan was asked about his reaction to Cornell's death during an interview with Metal Wani and he responded, "I was quite angry about it, 'cause I do believe, and this is just one man's opinion, based on what I've seen in media… I believe his wife bringing this up that the pharmaceutical situation in the world is so dreadful and so many people are dying because they mistakenly take two, or they forget they took one and they take another one, or they forget to take it and they go into withdrawals.
The Winery Dogs and Mr. Big star continued, "When you see a warning on a pharmaceutical that says, as a side effect, ideations of murder and suicide, I would think twice before. I just can't believe that stuff is on the market, and there's gotta be a better way.
"I'm not sure what that better way is, but we've got an amazing world with a lot of intelligent people and incredible science, there's gotta be a better way than these particular substances, which are just so dangerous. You accidentally forget and have a drink on top of it and you could die. And more people die now from pharmaceutical drugs, taken according to the directions, prescribed lawfully and legally, than traffic accidents. An amazing statistic."
Sheehan concluded, "It's a terrible, unnecessary loss. And I hope, the only good that can come out of it is people stepping back and saying, 'We've gotta do something about this.'"
