DJ Khaled Sets The Record Straight For 'Idiots'

"Anybody who's confused what Khaled does is an idiot," Khaled said. "I produce, I write, I orchestrate. I'm a mogul and one of the biggest DJs you've seen in your life.

"I'll bust your a on some turntables. You go to my Miami studio, you'll be blinded by the shining of the [platinum and gold] plaques. What, you think my records get made magically?"

"The difference with me is this," Khaled explaining about how he doesn't just put his name on others' work. "I show love. I don't hide credit for anybody that works with me. A lot of these producers don't say [who helped them]." Read more here.