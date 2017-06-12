DJ Khaled Sets The Record Straight For 'Idiots'

"Anybody who's confused what Khaled does is an idiot," Khaled said. "I produce, I write, I orchestrate. I'm a mogul and one of the biggest DJs you've seen in your life.

"I'll bust your a– on some turntables. You go to my Miami studio, you'll be blinded by the shining of the [platinum and gold] plaques. What, you think my records get made magically?"

"The difference with me is this," Khaled explaining about how he doesn't just put his name on others' work. "I show love. I don't hide credit for anybody that works with me. A lot of these producers don't say [who helped them]." Read more here.