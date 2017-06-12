Deer Tick Announce Two Different Albums

The band recorded the new efforts at the Ardent Studios in Memphis, TN with Vol. 1 exploring their folkish and roots rock side and Vol. 2 delving into their punk-inspired garage side.

The group is offering fans a taste of the upcoming albums with the release of two tracks. The song Vol. 1 track "Sea Of Clouds" can be streamed here and the Vol. 2 song "It's A Whale" is available here.