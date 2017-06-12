|
Dope and (hed) p.e. Teaming For Fall Tour Of U.S.
.
Dope and (hed)p.e. have announced that they are teaming up for a coheadlining tour this fall which will also feature Ill Nino appearing at some of the shows. The Monster High Tour will be kicking off on October 3rd in Sacramento, CA at the Ace of Spades and will wrap up on November 9th in San Diego, Ca at Brick By Brick. Ill Nino will be joining the bill as special guest for five shows beginning on October 19th in Lawrence, MA through the October 23rd stop in Reading, PA at The Reverb. Edsel Dope had this to say, "I'm really excited about this tour" says . "We have never done a proper USA Tour with (hed)p.e., or Ill Niño, so this should be a really cool experience for the fans and for all of us…Me and Jared from (hed)p.e.are already talking about doing some collaborations before and during the tour…" He adds, "I am anticipating that this will be the last Dope tour for a little while. Once it is over, I want to focus on finishing up the next Dope album before we hit the road again…I am looking forward to seeing of our fans and friends out there this Fall…" Monster High Tour Dates:
