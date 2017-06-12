|
Dropkick Murphys Release 'Until The Next Time' Video
.
Dropkick Murphys have released a new music video for their track "Until The Next Time." The song comes from the band's latest album "11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory." Ken Casey shared the following details about the clip, "The music video for 'Until The Next Time' was directed by our longtime friend and amazing photographer Gregory Nolan during our 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory Tour in both Europe and the U.S. "This song is about our relationship with YOU, the best fans on the planet. It's about the memories and the great friends we've made along the way…about the pleasure of coming to so many cities that we feel we can almost call home, and the bittersweet moments of having to say goodbye and move on to the next town every night." Nolan added, "There are two kinds of shots I love with the Dropkicks: hijinks between band members and moments of connection between the band and fans. The awesome thing about putting together this music video is that I got to shape the story that puts these relationships at the center, with music as the method of connection. It's the perfect song to celebrate the good times, and to get the sense that the friendships we share will always come back around again." Watch the video here.
