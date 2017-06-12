Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' Surpasses A Billion Streams

"Shape of You" has now joined Drake's track 'One Dance" and the Chainsmokers' hit 'Closer" as the third song to hit ten-figure streams on the platform.

When you're matching Drake's streaming statistics, you're doing something right. Major Lazer's 'Lean On" might be next to hit 1 billion. It's currently clocking in at 991,556,153 streams and counting. To celebrate, stream 'Shape of You" on Spotify here.