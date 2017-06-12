Joe Bonamassa's New Live Unplugged Package Coming This Month

"Live at Carnegie Hall" will be Bonamassa's second live acoustic release and comes in a number of formats/packages including CD, triple vinyl, Blu-ray and DVD.

Bonamassa played two shows at the iconic New York venue in January 2016 where he was joined onstage by Tina Guo, Hossam Ramzy, Reese Wynans, Anton Fig, Eric Bazilian, Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins and Gary Pinto.

Bonamassa says: "Despite being among the most ambitious things I've done, it came out great. It was a typical Joe freak show." Check out the tracklisting here.