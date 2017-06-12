Radiohead Guitarist Makes Interesting Admission

The band has been doing interviews to promote the forthcoming album OKNOTOK - an expanded version of 1997's OK Computer - and lead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has told Rolling Stone magazine: "When we were at school, we hated and distrusted anything that was successful on a large scale. We just associated it with bands that did guitar solos with big hair. It's already such a preening, self-regarding profession."

Greenwood doesn't name names, but adds: "I've always hated guitar solos. There's nothing worse than hearing someone cautiously going up and down the scales of their guitar.

"You can hear them thinking about what the next note should be, and then out it comes. It's more interesting to write something that doesn't outstay its welcome."

Interesting. We're sure Greenwood is referring to particular styles of music only, as he's recorded his fair share of acclaimed solos himself: on OK Computer, "Paranoid Android" and "The Tourist" stand out. Read more here.