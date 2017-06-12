Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Radiohead Guitarist Makes Interesting Admission
06-12-2017
.
Radiohead

(Gibson) Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood says in a new interview that he has "always hated guitar solos." The acclaimed group like to think outside the box. Sometimes they like to blow up the box completely.

The band has been doing interviews to promote the forthcoming album OKNOTOK - an expanded version of 1997's OK Computer - and lead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has told Rolling Stone magazine: "When we were at school, we hated and distrusted anything that was successful on a large scale. We just associated it with bands that did guitar solos with big hair. It's already such a preening, self-regarding profession."

Greenwood doesn't name names, but adds: "I've always hated guitar solos. There's nothing worse than hearing someone cautiously going up and down the scales of their guitar.

"You can hear them thinking about what the next note should be, and then out it comes. It's more interesting to write something that doesn't outstay its welcome."

Interesting. We're sure Greenwood is referring to particular styles of music only, as he's recorded his fair share of acclaimed solos himself: on OK Computer, "Paranoid Android" and "The Tourist" stand out. Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Radiohead Music, DVDs, Books and more

Radiohead T-shirts and Posters

More Radiohead News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Radiohead Guitarist Makes Interesting Admission

Radiohead's Thom Yorke Was Terrified Making Film Score

Radiohead Stream Previously Unreleased 1996 Track 'I Promise'

Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Set To Open for Radiohead

Radiohead Explain Why 'Lift' Didn't Make 'OK Computer'

Radiohead Announce 20th Anniversary Edition of 'OK Computer'

Radiohead Inspire Name Of New Ant Species

Radiohead Video Debunked As A Hoax

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Uses Technical Difficulties To Prank Thom Yorke


More Stories for Radiohead

Radiohead Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Chris Cornell's Death Spotlights Drug Dangers Says Rock Legend- Slipknot Film Coming To Movie Theaters- Piece Of Led Zeppelin History Being Sold Online- more

Avenged Sevenfold Surprise Fans With New Song- Alice Cooper Streaming New Song 'Paranoiac Personality'- The Killers Preview New Song As Release Rumor Surfaces- more

Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury- Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans- Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Appeal- Mutemath Streaming New Song- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' Surpasses A Billion Streams- Christina Grimmie's Posthumous Album Streaming Online- DJ Khaled Sets The Record Straight For 'Idiots'- more

Taylor Swift Exceeds 100 Million Song Certification- Kendrick Lamar And SZA Release 'Doves in the Wind'- Police Shut Down 2 Chainz Album Release Party-Harry Styles- more

Miley Cyrus Releases New Song Called 'Inspired'- David Guetta and Justin Bieber Release '2U' Video- Lorde Streams New Song 'Sober' From 'Melodrama' Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Chris Cornell's Death Spotlights Drug Dangers Says Rock Legend

Slipknot Film Coming To Movie Theaters For One Night Only

Piece Of Led Zeppelin History Being Sold Online

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie TV Appearance Goes Online

Deer Tick Announce Two Different Albums

Dishwalla Return With First New Album In Over A Decade

Raspberries Historic Reunion Being Released As Double Album

The Magpie Salute Add Fall Leg To American Tour

Dope and (hed) p.e. Teaming For Fall Tour Of U.S.

Radiohead Guitarist Makes Interesting Admission

Dropkick Murphys Release 'Until The Next Time' Video

Royal Blood Release 'I Only Lie When I Love You' Video

Joe Bonamassa's New Live Unplugged Package Coming This Month

Jane's Addiction Release Concert Film Trailer

Steely Dan Collaborator Larry Carlton Recovers Iconic Guitar

Singled Out: RadioBlack's Sunny Daze

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' Surpasses A Billion Streams

Christina Grimmie's Posthumous Album Streaming Online

DJ Khaled Sets The Record Straight For 'Idiots'

Taylor Swift's Back Catalog Added To Spotify

Brett Eldredge Streams New Single 'Love Someone'

Vince Staples Releases New Track 'Rain Came Down'

Lorde Not A Fan Of Being Famous

Halsey's Late Show TV Performance Goes Online

Niall Horan Does Stripped Down Version of 'Slow Hands'

Justin Bieber Addresses 'Fair-Weather Fan' Accusations

Taylor Swift Exceeds 100 Million Song Certification

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Release 'Doves in the Wind'

Police Shut Down 2 Chainz Album Release Party

Harry Styles Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Late Late Show'

Sia Releases 'Free Me' Video Starring Zoe Saldana

Britney Spears' Instagram Exploited By Hackers

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.