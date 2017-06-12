Royal Blood Release 'I Only Lie When I Love You' Video

Directed by Pascal Teixeira, the tune follows "Lights Out" and "Hook, Line & Sinker" as the third preview of the project, which was recorded in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London, UK with co-producer Tom Dalgety.

Ahead of the set's release, bassist/singer Mike Kerr reveals that he and drummer Ben Thatcher experimented with new sounds and techniques for the follow-up to their smash 2014 self-titled debut. "One thing we learned," Kerr tells the BBC, "is we have quite a delicate sound and once you add things - the wrong things - our whole sound sort of shrivels. Or it capsizes and it doesn't sound like us anymore. We've realized a lot of the identity of our music is when me and Ben play together.

"Even the backing vocals - we did try having girls come in and sing, but it just didn't work. It had to be my voice. It had to be just about me and Ben." Watch the new video here.