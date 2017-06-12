Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Steely Dan Collaborator Larry Carlton Recovers Iconic Guitar
06-12-2017
.
Larry Carlton

(Gibson) Larry Carlton, the legendary guitarist known for his work with Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, The Crusaders and many others, posted on Facebook last Wednesday that his iconic Gibson ES-335 has finally been recovered and returned by Air Berlin airlines.

His fabled cherry sunburst Gibson went missing in mid-May when Carlton flew to Germany for a set of shows. According to posts on his Facebook, the Airline misplaced both his guitar and pedalboard, though the board was recovered by the time Carlton left Europe for New York.

In the weeks between losing the guitar and its recovery, Carlton borrowed instruments for various gigs. On May 27, he posted on Facebook that for a Steely Dan show in Connecticut: "I'm going to go for it on this borrowed 1962 cherry red 335 that's a really good instrument." Throughout it all, the four-times Grammy winner remained typically upbeat. On May 19, he posted: "Today's a good day even without my 335. Thanks everybody for your support and joining my Air Berlin adventure." here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

