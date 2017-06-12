Steely Dan Collaborator Larry Carlton Recovers Iconic Guitar

His fabled cherry sunburst Gibson went missing in mid-May when Carlton flew to Germany for a set of shows. According to posts on his Facebook, the Airline misplaced both his guitar and pedalboard, though the board was recovered by the time Carlton left Europe for New York.

In the weeks between losing the guitar and its recovery, Carlton borrowed instruments for various gigs. On May 27, he posted on Facebook that for a Steely Dan show in Connecticut: "I'm going to go for it on this borrowed 1962 cherry red 335 that's a really good instrument." Throughout it all, the four-times Grammy winner remained typically upbeat. On May 19, he posted: "Today's a good day even without my 335. Thanks everybody for your support and joining my Air Berlin adventure." here.