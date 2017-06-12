Taylor Swift's Back Catalog Added To Spotify

Swift has previously been emphatic about her opposition to streaming services. In 2014 she removed all her music from such outlets, saying, 'Piracy, file sharing, and streaming have shrunk the numbers of paid album sales drastically."

"It's my opinion that music should not be free, and my prediction is that individual artists and their labels will someday decide what an album's price point is," she continued. "I hope they don't underestimate themselves or undervalue their art."

But last week, as she celebrated 1989 selling over 10 million copies, her music again became available on streaming sites. Radio.com speculates that the timing had something to do with her feud with Katy Perry. Read about that here.