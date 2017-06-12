Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Magpie Salute Add Fall Leg To American Tour
06-12-2017
.
The Magpie Salute

The Black Crowes offshoot The Magpie Salute have announced that they have added 20 addition dates to their upcoming North American tour that will be taking place this fall.

The new leg of the trek, in support of their just release self-titled album, will be kicking off on October 12th in Madison, Wi at the Barrymore Theatre and will conclude on November 17th in Atlantic City at the Borgata Casino

The band, which features The Black Crowes' stars Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, will launch the summer leg of the tour on July 26th in Indianapolis at Vogue.

The Magpie Salute Tour Dates:
7/7 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
7/10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
7/11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
7/12 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Festival
7/13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt
7/16 - Peer, Belgium - Peer Blues Festival
7/26 - Indianapolis, In - Vogue
7/28 - Chicago, Il - Metro
7/29 - Chicago, Il - Metro
7/30 - Detroit, Mi - Saint Andrew's
8/1 - Buffalo, Ny - Tralf Music Hall
8/3 - Boston, Ma - The Wilbur
8/4 - Hartford, Ct - Infinity Hall
8/5 - Hampton Beach, Nh - Casino Ballroom
8/6 - Portland, Me - Aura
8/8 - New Bedford, Ma - The Zeiterion Theatre
8/9 - Red Bank, Nj - Count Basie Theatre
8/11 - Scranton, Pa - The Peach Music Festival
8/12 - Silver Spring, Md - The Fillmore
8/13 - Huntington, Ny - The Paramount
8/15 - Charlotte, Nc - Neighborhood Theatre
8/16 - Raleigh, Nc - The Ritz
8/18 - Atlanta, Ga - The Buckhead Theatre
8/19 - Myrtle Beach, Sc - Myrtle Beach Speedway
8/20 - Asheville, Nc - Diana Wortham Theatre
8/22 - Cincinnati, Oh - Bogart's
8/24 - Louisville, Ky - Mercury Ballroom
8/25 - Nashville, Tn - Marathon Music Works
8/26 - Chattanooga, Tn - Southern Brewers Festival
9/7 - San Francisco, Ca - The Fillmore
9/8 - San Francisco, Ca - The Fillmore
9/9 - Sacramento, Ca - Ace Of Spades
9/10 - Santa Cruz, Ca - The Catalyst
9/12 - Fresno, Ca - Tower Theatre
9/13 - Los Angeles, Ca - The Fonda Theatre
9/14 - Tempe, Az - Marquee Theatre
9/15-17 - San Diego, Ca - Kaaboo Del Mar
9/15-17 - Telluride, Co - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
9/19 - Tucson, Az - Fox Theatre
9/20 - Las Vegas, Nv - Brooklyn Bowl
9/22 - Morrison, Co - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
(With Jj Grey & Mofro, North Mississippi Allstars, And Anders Osborne Present N.M.O)
9/23 - Salt Lake City, Ut - Eccles Theatre (With Jj Grey)
9/25 - Grants Pass, Or - Rogue Theatre
9/26 - Portland, Or - Crystal Ballroom
9/27 - Seattle, Wa - The Showbox
10/12 - Madison, Wi - Barrymore Theatre
10/13 - Bloomington, Il - Castle Theatre
10/14 - Columbia, Mo - The Blue Note
10/15 - Kansas City, Mo - Knuckleheads
10/17 - Tulsa, Ok - Cain's Ballroom
10/19 - San Antonio, Tx - Aztec Theatre
10/20 - Houston, Tx - House Of Blues
10/21 - Dallas, Tx - House Of Blues
10/23 - New Orleans, La - House Of Blues
10/24 - Destin, Fl - Club La
10/26 - St. Petersburg, Fl - Jannus Live
10/27 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fl - Revolution Live
10/28 - Orlando, Fl - House Of Blues
10/29 - Jacksonville, Fl - Florida Theatre
11/9 - Rocky Mount, Va - The Harvester
11/11 - Philadelphia, Pa - Tla (Theatre Of Living Arts)
11/12 - Richmond, Va - The National
11/14 - Fairfield, Ct - The Warehouse At Ftc
11/15 - New York, Ny - Irving Plaza
11/16 - New York, Ny - Irving Plaza
11/17 - Atlantic City, Nj - Borgata Casino

