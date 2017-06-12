The Magpie Salute Add Fall Leg To American Tour

The new leg of the trek, in support of their just release self-titled album, will be kicking off on October 12th in Madison, Wi at the Barrymore Theatre and will conclude on November 17th in Atlantic City at the Borgata Casino

The band, which features The Black Crowes' stars Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, will launch the summer leg of the tour on July 26th in Indianapolis at Vogue.

The Magpie Salute Tour Dates:

7/7 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

7/10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

7/11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

7/12 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Festival

7/13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt

7/16 - Peer, Belgium - Peer Blues Festival

7/26 - Indianapolis, In - Vogue

7/28 - Chicago, Il - Metro

7/29 - Chicago, Il - Metro

7/30 - Detroit, Mi - Saint Andrew's

8/1 - Buffalo, Ny - Tralf Music Hall

8/3 - Boston, Ma - The Wilbur

8/4 - Hartford, Ct - Infinity Hall

8/5 - Hampton Beach, Nh - Casino Ballroom

8/6 - Portland, Me - Aura

8/8 - New Bedford, Ma - The Zeiterion Theatre

8/9 - Red Bank, Nj - Count Basie Theatre

8/11 - Scranton, Pa - The Peach Music Festival

8/12 - Silver Spring, Md - The Fillmore

8/13 - Huntington, Ny - The Paramount

8/15 - Charlotte, Nc - Neighborhood Theatre

8/16 - Raleigh, Nc - The Ritz

8/18 - Atlanta, Ga - The Buckhead Theatre

8/19 - Myrtle Beach, Sc - Myrtle Beach Speedway

8/20 - Asheville, Nc - Diana Wortham Theatre

8/22 - Cincinnati, Oh - Bogart's

8/24 - Louisville, Ky - Mercury Ballroom

8/25 - Nashville, Tn - Marathon Music Works

8/26 - Chattanooga, Tn - Southern Brewers Festival

9/7 - San Francisco, Ca - The Fillmore

9/8 - San Francisco, Ca - The Fillmore

9/9 - Sacramento, Ca - Ace Of Spades

9/10 - Santa Cruz, Ca - The Catalyst

9/12 - Fresno, Ca - Tower Theatre

9/13 - Los Angeles, Ca - The Fonda Theatre

9/14 - Tempe, Az - Marquee Theatre

9/15-17 - San Diego, Ca - Kaaboo Del Mar

9/15-17 - Telluride, Co - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

9/19 - Tucson, Az - Fox Theatre

9/20 - Las Vegas, Nv - Brooklyn Bowl

9/22 - Morrison, Co - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

(With Jj Grey & Mofro, North Mississippi Allstars, And Anders Osborne Present N.M.O)

9/23 - Salt Lake City, Ut - Eccles Theatre (With Jj Grey)

9/25 - Grants Pass, Or - Rogue Theatre

9/26 - Portland, Or - Crystal Ballroom

9/27 - Seattle, Wa - The Showbox

10/12 - Madison, Wi - Barrymore Theatre

10/13 - Bloomington, Il - Castle Theatre

10/14 - Columbia, Mo - The Blue Note

10/15 - Kansas City, Mo - Knuckleheads

10/17 - Tulsa, Ok - Cain's Ballroom

10/19 - San Antonio, Tx - Aztec Theatre

10/20 - Houston, Tx - House Of Blues

10/21 - Dallas, Tx - House Of Blues

10/23 - New Orleans, La - House Of Blues

10/24 - Destin, Fl - Club La

10/26 - St. Petersburg, Fl - Jannus Live

10/27 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fl - Revolution Live

10/28 - Orlando, Fl - House Of Blues

10/29 - Jacksonville, Fl - Florida Theatre

11/9 - Rocky Mount, Va - The Harvester

11/11 - Philadelphia, Pa - Tla (Theatre Of Living Arts)

11/12 - Richmond, Va - The National

11/14 - Fairfield, Ct - The Warehouse At Ftc

11/15 - New York, Ny - Irving Plaza

11/16 - New York, Ny - Irving Plaza

11/17 - Atlantic City, Nj - Borgata Casino