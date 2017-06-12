Vince Staples Releases New Track 'Rain Came Down'

The vibey slow jam features innovative instrumentation, sedated vocals and a strong melodic hook. This is the third release from the album, which drops June 23. Staples previously shared, 'BagBak" and 'Big Fish."

The California rapper has called the songs on Big Fish Theory 'future music." Look for Staples on tour with Gorillaz starting July 10 in Ontario, Canada. Check out the new track here.