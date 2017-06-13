A Day To Remember Announces Self Help Festival Dates

The name of the festival can be confusing to some. In the case of this festival, "self-help" is not a reference to fans helping themselves for some addiction or other reason, rather, it's about bands helping bands. Upon recognizing their "scene" was shrinking, A Day To Remember reached out to other young hard rock bands and asked them to join the lineup of their all-ages festival. They figured the total was greater than the sum of its parts.

"I've seen multiple bands--that have played a lot of the years--play their best sets that I've ever seen them play at this festival just because of how into the show the crowd got," singer Jeremy McKinnonn told Radio.com in 2016. "It pushed everybody to play at another level that I haven't seen these guys do." Read more here.