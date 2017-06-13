CKY Streaming New Song 'Head For A Breakdown'

The new studio effort will be hitting stores this Friday (June 16th) and mark the band's first album release in over a decade, following up their 2009 record "Carver City".

Frontman Chad I Ginsburg had this to say about the new track, "'Head for a Breakdown' seemed to write itself. In a sense, it's a song about taking things too far when you darn right know it won't end well but you do it anyway. Go figure. The mid solo section is an epic break unlike any we have done in the past. Very Proud of this song." Listen to it here.