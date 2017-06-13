Christina Grimmie's Family Mark Anniversary of Her Death

Statement From The Grimmie Family: "We want to take this moment to say thank you to Christina's legion of fans worldwide and all the partners who contributed and are still contributing to her legacy.

"Your prayers, love, encouragement, and support have been felt by us as a family and we are humbled and deeply appreciative. We too, are still healing, but know that we love each and every one of you. Thank you for your support!"